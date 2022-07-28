Restaurant News

Culinary pop-up at Eataly tonight

Enjoy a Serata Caprese at Capri special event at Eataly LA July 28 from 6-8:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy unlimited southern Italian bites, live music, endless wine pours and refreshing gin cocktails. Guests can purchase tickets for $75 each at eataly.com/us_en/stores/los-angeles/more-to-sea-at-capri. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., (213)310-8000.

What’s new at Whiskey Red’s in Marina Del Rey

On July 29, Whiskey Red’s will host a special outdoor pop-up bar grand opening of their new On The Docks from 3-8 p.m. Whiskey Red’s welcomes the public to party with lively DJ music and showcase the new menu items, including beef brisket, pulled pork and shrimp street tacos for $3. Chips with salsa and queso are $2 each. Enjoy with a $5 frosé or frozen mojito. Craft cocktails named “Pretty Fly for a Mai Tai” and “Rum Away with Me” are also $5. The bar also offers 18 different rosé wine selections. These specials are available on Fridays from 4-9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays starting at 10 a.m. 13813 Fiji Way, (310)823-4522.

Drinks and movie screening at The West Hollywood EDITION

On Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m., get a cocktail before watching the Cannes prize winning film, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” in partnership with Women Under The Influence at The West Hollywood EDITION. Tickets for the evening are $30 each and WUTI will donate 100% of all ticket proceeds to The National Network of Abortion Funds and Swing Left. After the screening, attendees are invited to head down to the hotel’s basement club, Sunset at EDITION, for an evening of dancing. 9040 Sunset Blvd., (310)953-9899.

Trejo’s Tacos celebrates National Watermelon Day

At the Hollywood Trejo’s Tacos, the bar is making a sweet and refreshing watermelon margarita through Aug. 3. It’s made with El Jimador Tequila, watermelon puree, lime juice agave nectar and decorated with Serrano wheels and a watermelon wedge for $12. It’s the perfect addition to cut the heat on Trejo’s fan-favorite spicy shrimp Diablo tacos. Beach goers heading to Trejo’s Tacos’ Santa Monica for chips, salsa and guacamole can sip a slightly different but just as refreshing watermelon margarita, which features agave wine, watermelon puree, lime juice, agave nectar and is also enhanced with Serrano wheels and a watermelon wedge. The regular size is $11, and a grande is $15. 1556 N. Cahuenga Blvd., (323)461-8226 and 316 Santa Monica Blvd., (310)393-0622.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar at ROW DTLA

On National Oyster Day and beyond, Rappahannock Oyster Bar invites diners to sit at the Carrara marble oyster counter and bar near the open kitchen to see the dishes being prepared. Enjoy a choice of fresh Chesapeake Bay-farmed oysters from Rappahannock Oysters Co. that are shipped overnight across the U.S. A rotating list of West Coast oysters, as well as fresh crab, clams, scallops and shrimp are offered. Select from a list small and large plates including more than just oysters and seafood dishes. Open on Monday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 777 S. Alameda St #154, Los Angeles, CA 90021.

Al fresco dining at Sugar Palm

Enjoy freshly shucked oysters poolside on National Oyster day at Viceroy Santa Monica’s Sugar Palm. Their summery oysters of the day arrive as a half dozen served with green apple mignonette, yuzu curd and citrus. They are available daily on both the Sunrise menu and Sunset menu from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 1819 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, (310)260-7500.

The Hideaway opens in Beverly Hills

On the garden level of the Rodeo Collection, a new Baja style restaurant, The Hideaway, will open its doors the first week of August. Celebrity investors on the project include Evan Ross and Ryan Phillipe. Chefs Alex Moreno and Viet Pham prepare a market driven menu with a variety of pequenitos including beef tartare, tuna tartare and Alaskan king crab. Larger plates include surf and turf, pork and whole fresh fish prepared with traditional Mexican and world spices. The signature jewel box bar features handmade cocktails by Julian Cox that include the house margarita made with a unique blend of both Blanco and Reposado tequilas and fresh house-blended sweet and sour juices. General Manager Bart Clemmer spearheads the diverse wine program. 421 N. Rodeo Drive, (310)974-8020.

Central Perk Cafe on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour

The midway point of the Warner Bros. Studio tour is Stage 48: Script to Screen, where visitors enjoy a self-guided experience and explore the actual Central Perk set from the studio’s most popular television show, “Friends.” Visitors can dine at the newly expanded Central Perk Cafe and select from an array of New York deli style menu items. This includes corned beef melts, pizza wedges, hot dogs, fries and an assortment of salads, plus hot and cold sandwiches. Beverages include a special blend of Central Perk coffee and new Friends character-inspired beverages. Save room for desserts that include Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle, Central Perk cupcakes and New York-style cheesecake. Explore the recreated apartment that Monica lived in, as well as Joey and Chandler’s apartment. There is also a Friends Boutique for fans to discover exclusive merchandise only the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Visitors will learn about the studio’s nearly 100-years of history in movie and television magic. Expert tour guides take visitors to the back lot in a custom tour cart. Finish at Stage 48, to discover where the action and “magic made here” happens. Explore recreated sets, props and costumes from the DC Universe and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. Tours conclude in the Celebration of Awards Season, where guests can have their very own red-carpet moment. Purchase tickets for the tour online at wbstudiotour.com. 3400 Warner Blvd., (818)977-8687.

California coastal inspired Dockside

Celebrate National Oyster Day on Aug. 5 at Dockside at Playa Provisions. They are offering a variety of oyster options including Kiwi Cup (New Zealand), Black Duck (Virginia), Violet Cove (New York), Blue Pearls (New York), all served with cocktail sauce, house hot sauce and black pepper mignonette. Enjoy a shellfish tower that is filled with 12 oysters, six jumbo shrimp and three Peruvian scallops. Dockside is open on Sunday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m., and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 119 Culver Blvd., (310)683-5019.