Pink’s celebrates MLB All-Star Game

Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is teaming up with T-Mobile for a special Major League Baseball All-Star Game celebration running through Tuesday, July 19.
The stand has been transformed with T-Mobile’s magenta color, and T-Mobile customers can receive a free Dinger Dog from 1-3 p.m. each day. Owner Richard Pink said people who are not T-Mobile customers can take a photograph of the stand, post it on social media and tag T-Mobile to receive a free Dinger Dog topped with chili, onions, shredded cheese and jalapenos.
Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game on July 19, and T-Mobile is a sponsor. Pink, a life-long baseball fan, said it was a natural partnership.
“One of my favorite things in L.A. is to go to the Dodgers game, and I’m so proud that we’re holding the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium,” Pink said. “Nothing says baseball more than hot dogs, and every Dinger Dog is a home run.”
Pink’s Hot Dogs is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, visit pinkshollywood.com.
