Piano Spheres welcomes the Cathlene Pineda Quartet for a performance on Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. in Thayer Hall at the Colburn School. The concert is part of Piano Sphere’s 2022 Summer Jazz Series. Joining pianist Pineda will be Tina Raymond on drums, David Tranchina on bass and Kris Tiner on trumpet. Tickets are $25, $10 for students. 200 S. Grand Ave. pianospheres.org.