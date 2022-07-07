Peruvian music

Inca the Peruvian Ensemble brings the magic of traditional and ancient music and songs from Peru to audiences on Saturday, July 9, from 7-10 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park. Playing rare and authentic instruments, the musicians transport listeners to the last empire of the Incas. The concert also includes performances by TaikoProject and the musicians of YOLA at HOLA and Youth Orchestra L.A. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. 2230 W. Sixth St. eventbrite.com/e/340657996237.