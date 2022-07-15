Pedestrian dies after being struck while crossing Sunset

A 39-year-old West Hollywood woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on July 12 as she crossed Sunset Boulevard at Hammond Street in West Hollywood.

The collision occurred at approx­imately 12:30 a.m. and remains under investigation. Capt. Bill Moulder, of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, said an SUV trav­eling eastbound on Sunset Boulevard struck the victim as she was walking southbound across Sunset Boulevard.

“The investigation indicates the female adult pedestrian was cross­ing against a red light as the SUV was going through the intersection on a green light,” Moulder said. “The female adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The speed of the SUV and cause of the collision is still under investiga­tion.”

The driver remained at the scene and drugs or alcohol were not a fac­tor, authorities said. The driver was not arrested or cited.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victim as Meghan O’Sullivan.

Anyone who witnessed the colli­sion or has information is urged to call traffic investigators at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)855-8850.