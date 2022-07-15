Pedestrian dies after being struck while crossing Sunset
A 39-year-old West Hollywood woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on July 12 as she crossed Sunset Boulevard at Hammond Street in West Hollywood.
The collision occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. and remains under investigation. Capt. Bill Moulder, of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, said an SUV traveling eastbound on Sunset Boulevard struck the victim as she was walking southbound across Sunset Boulevard.
“The investigation indicates the female adult pedestrian was crossing against a red light as the SUV was going through the intersection on a green light,” Moulder said. “The female adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The speed of the SUV and cause of the collision is still under investigation.”
The driver remained at the scene and drugs or alcohol were not a factor, authorities said. The driver was not arrested or cited.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victim as Meghan O’Sullivan.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is urged to call traffic investigators at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)855-8850.
