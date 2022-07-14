Robey Theatre Company is holding the biennial Paul Robeson Theatre Festival from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. The festival features five new plays by emerging playwrights: “Negra” by Julio Hanson, “Looking for the Hustle” by Nui Brown, “Man’s Favor, Devil’s Plan” by Kwik Jones, “Vaccination Elevation” by Lorinda Hawkins Smith and “Buffalo Meets the Thunder” by Pauletta James. An opening night reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 15, followed by “Negra” at 8 p.m. Admission is free but suggested donation is $10. Reservations requested. 514 S. Spring St. therobeytheatrecompany.org.