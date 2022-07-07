Outfest begins with ‘Far from Heaven’ July 14

Outfest, the world’s leading LGBTQ+ organization has announced the complete lineup of its 40th Anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival, presented by Warner Bros. Discovery and IMDb. Outfest Los Angeles will be held July 14-24 at multiple locations throughout Los Angeles.

The lineup of over 200 films inclusive of feature narratives, doc­umentaries, short films and episod­ics includes a roster of festival favorites, an impressive 42 world premieres, films spanning every genre and representing 29 countries from around the world. Premieres will include the opening night gala world premiere of Billy Porter’s directorial debut “Anything’s Possible,” and a 20th Anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ “Far from Heaven” with Haynes, Julianne Moore and producer Christine Vachon in person.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our programming team has done to craft a lineup that celebrates the history of the LGBTQIA+ com­munity and the art we create, and that also spotlights innovative new work that will pave the way for 40 more years of spectacular, ground­breaking queer cinema,” said Outfest’s Director of Festival Programming, Mike Dougherty.

Outfest Los Angeles’ Episodics section also features a host of world premieres, including an advanced look at Shudder’s forthcoming docuseries “Queer for Fear,” which explores the LGBTQIA+ influence on over a century of horror cinema, with executive producers Bryan Fuller and Steak House and inter­viewees Kimberly Pierce and Alonso Duralde expected to appear in person. “Queer Riot” is a come­dy special that goes behind the scenes of a queer comedy night held in a former nun’s residence in Los Angeles, headlined by Margaret Cho; and writer/producer Des Moran (“Grown-ish,” “Queer as Folk”) premieres the first episode of his series “halfsies,” about six Black half-siblings who re-enter each other’s lives after a death in the family. This section will also host a free sneak peek screening of the upcoming Prime Video series “A League of Their Own,” starring Abbi Jacobson, with talent in attendance.

The festival will also spend three nights at The Ford Theater in Hollywood for Outfest Under the Stars, which combines screenings with live, on-stage performances including the world premiere of Kit Williamson’s new series, “Unconventional,” about queer sib­lings in Palm Springs attempting to form a new kind of family.

The festival’s Platinum section spotlights bold innovators, rene­gades, and cutting-edge creators of experimental LGBTQIA+ media and includes screenings of SXSW premiere “Hypochondriac” by Addison Heimann, celebrated doc “The End of Wonderland” about transgender adult artist Tara Emory and a shorts showcase that includes the U.S. premiere of Yann Gonzalez’s “(Knife + Heart) Hideous,” a musical horror piece.

Outfest will also be celebrating their 6th Outfest Los Angeles Trans, Nonbinary & Intersex Summit, which will consist of three programs and feature trans, nonbi­nary and intersex experiences. Programs include a keynote address from award-winning writer and activist, Raquel Willis; and a come­dy showcase featuring D’Lo, Nori Reed, Jes Tom, 7g, River Butcher and Kai. The summit will take place on Saturday, July 2,3 at the DGA Theater.

Other special events include a live read performance of “Our Lady of the Six,” a script by Dominic Colón featured in the scripted pod­cast series “Love in Gravity,” which is a collection of queer Latinx stories written and voiced by some of today’s hottest Latinx tal­ent.

The Colin Higgins Foundation will award three LGBTQIA+ youth filmmakers each with $15,000 awards to aid in the development of their filmmaking careers, prior to a special sneak preview screening of “Celebrating Laughter: The Life and Film of Colin Higgins,” about the late filmmaker of hits like “9 to 5” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

The Legacy section will feature screenings of classic LGBTQIA+ feature films, including Bill Weber and David Weissman’s 2002 docu­mentary “The Cockettes;” the heartfelt ballad of butch and trans friendship in Harry Dodge and Silas Howard’s “By Hook or By Crook;” the 1981 documentary of queer activists and filmmakers as they take part in the first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in “Greetings from Washington, D.C.;” and the 2000 romantic comedy, “Punks,” that follows four friends as they search for Mr. Right and will welcome director Patrik-Ian Polk along with cast members in person. An addi­tional special event will be the world premiere 4K restoration of French erotic classic “Le Beau Mec,” whose legend includes behind-the-scenes participation by choreographer Rudolf Nureyev and cinematographer Nestor Almendros.

For information and a complete listing of films in 2022 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, visit outfestla.org.