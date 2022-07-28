Officials say monkeypox response is lacking locally

When Bryan, who asked to remain anonymous, had localized sores start showing up in early July, he thought he had herpes.

“I booked an appointment with the LGBT Center and went in,” Bryan said. “The doctor said, ‘Oh, we’ve been seeing a few people come in with this. It looks like monkeypox. I’ll swab it. Mask up when you go out. Just generally be careful, probably avoid gatherings.’”

A week later, Bryan got a call from a Los Angeles County nurse, though he only learned she was a nurse later because she did not identify herself on the call. She asked if she could do a survey regarding his monkeypox diagnosis. Prior to this, Bryan had missed one call from the LGBT Center, and he had tried to call them back to no avail. No other efforts had been made by any health professional to confirm his diagnosis. So, the cold-call survey was the first confirmation Bryan had that he had contracted monkeypox.

Then came the next call.

“Then I got a call from another person [from the county] who served me with basically a stay-at-home order that said, ‘It is now a misdemeanor if you leave the house.’ And they sent me literally scans of UberEats vouchers,” Bryan said.

He spent the next two weeks in quarantine, even as his sores healed. He was not allowed to leave his house again without a doctor’s sign off. Since he could not go into an office, he had to send a doctor pictures of his healing sores. It took three days to get a response after he sent the photos. Because there was a scar where one sore had been, Bryan had to wait an additional few days to finally leave his house again.

“The [initial] advice from my doctor was mask up, cover any sores, that’s how it spreads,” Bryan said. “Don’t be in a room with someone for more than three hours. Otherwise, you’re probably OK. The [Los Angeles] Public Health response was then, ‘Don’t leave the house.’ (‘Don’t eat. Don’t breathe. Don’t sleep,’ he added sarcastically) Which directly contradicted what the doctor had said.”

The messaging on monkeypox and its spread has been confusing and contradictory, with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health both clarifying that the virus is not classified as sexually transmitted and also placing men-who-have-sex-with-men as the highest risk population. Quarantine orders for the disease, however, more closely approximate to COVID restrictions.

“For better or for worse, they’re treating it like COVID, which is a respiratory-spread infection, which this seems to not be,” Bryan said.

On July 25, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern,” which is the highest alarm for the agency.

To help disseminate what little information on the local response to the outbreak is currently available, the city of West Hollywood hosted a town hall on July 27.

“The government has and is continuing to fail at its official response to the monkeypox outbreak, which has been declared a global health emergency,” West Hollywood City Councilman John Erickson said. “What we are seeing is a repetition of history, where local activists, social service providers and health care providers are having to step in and play the part of the role that the government should be doing for an emergency health crisis that we are seeing come before our very eyes. None of this is more so relevant than the 300,000 vaccine doses that sat in Denmark as the federal government adopted a wait-and-see response to the outbreak.”

A two-shot vaccination is recommended for those who have had potential exposure, but due to a limited availability of vaccination, it is currently only offered to those in Los Angeles County who fall into two groups.

According to the public health department, the first is “by invitation only,” which constitutes those who have had high-or-intermediate-risk contact with someone who has the disease or have attended an event or venue with potential high-risk exposure.

The second group is gay or bisexual men and transgender persons aged 18 or older who have been diagnosed with gonorrhea or early syphilis in the past 12 months, or are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) or have attended or worked at “a commercial sex venue or other venue they had anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners within [the] past 21 days.”

Vaccination schedules and locations are available at publichealth.lacounty.gov/chs/DPHMonkeypoxSchedule.pdf.

Currently, there are no available locations for a vaccine in West Hollywood, Hollywood, Beverly Hills or on the west side of Los Angeles. The only four vaccination sites in L.A. County are at the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino, the Market Street Center in Santa Clarita, the Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Watts and Obregon Park in Wellington Heights.

“And as we sit here in L.A. County, the largest county in the country, and [the government says], ‘Let’s not go to major population centers where the LGBTQ community is and force individuals to drive to Santa Clarita or Encino,’ is downright criminal in my opinion,” Erickson said.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) agreed that the federal response has been severly lacking.

“The federal government is falling short of the response that is needed,” Schiff said in a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xaxier Becerra. “The United States must apply the costly, devastating lessons learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic to ensure a comprehensive, evidence-based federal response to the monkeypox virus.”

In the letter, Schiff advocated for the federal government to increase manufacturing and distribution of the vaccines, supporting education and community outreach, access to testing and the development of a long-term strategy for tackling the disease for years to come.

“Sky-rocketing cases and limited vaccination supply worldwide suggests that the monkeypox virus will continue to spread for years to come, if not indefinitely. The HIV crisis and COVID-19 pandemic have demonstrated it is critical that public health officials be forward-thinking in combatting the spread of viral infections – particularly in instances when marginalized communities, such as the LGBTQ+ community, are hardest-hit,” Schiff said.

AIDS Health Foundation president Michael Weinstein, too, criticized the government’s response.

“Where are Gov. Newsom, Sen. Padilla, Mayor Garcetti and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the monkeypox outbreak, which is disproportionately affecting historically marginalized populations – gay men and men who have sex with men?” Weinstein said.

President of Los Angeles LGBT Center Joe Hollendoner, pointed out how the current crisis should be largely preventable.

“Unlike with HIV/AIDS or the start of COVID-19, a vaccine to protect our community exists for [monkeypox], and the CDC’s handling of dose acquisition and distribution has not only placed gay and bisexual men and transgender women at risk but it has added to the fear and confusion our community is presently experiencing,” Hollendoner said. “If the CDC and local public health departments don’t take more immediate action, then we will lose the opportunity to prevent the current surge from becoming a long-standing epidemic that LGBTQ+ people must burden. A continued lack of urgency will not be tolerated.”

West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne took issue with the government’s messaging about the disease, fearing it unfairly targets gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

“It is blatantly homophobic and to call monkeypox a ‘gay disease,’” Shyne said. “Monkeypox spreads in ways that all people are susceptible to getting it. The messaging should be focused on how it spreads rather than singling out gay and bisexual men. It should be focused on where the spread is higher as well as what industries are most at risk. What I would like to see from the federal government is a change in messaging and a lot more money invested in vaccine supply ASAP as well as distribution centers just like we had for the covid vaccines. They should also be focusing on industries where workers are most at risk, such as spas and massage therapists who come in contact with other people’s skins daily.”

For information on the county public health department’s response to monkeypox, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/monkeypox.

The primary symptoms are a rash, bumps or blisters, along with fever and headaches, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. Those that suspect they may have monkeypox are advised to call their health care provider, call 211 if they don’t have a provider or health insurance, or visit a Public Health Sexual Health Clinic.

A list of locations can be found at publichealth.lacounty.gov/chs/sexualhealthclinicschedule.pdf.