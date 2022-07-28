No mask enforcement in BH

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to evaluate whether to reinstate indoor masking requirements, but the city of Beverly Hills will not be enforcing any such mandate, regardless.

During a special meeting on July 25, the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously voted not to implement any enforcement of a potential mask requirement by L.A. County.

However, council members still stressed the importance of residents using masks.

Following the meeting, the city issued a press release about the unanimous decision, and Councilman John Mirisch took issue with the tone of the release, saying that it sent the “wrong message.”

“It sounds intentionally defiant and does not acknowledge the benefits of masking, especially for vulnerable residents, nor [does it] talk about voluntary compliance as an act of kindness to reduce the spread of COVID,” he wrote on a post on Instagram. “While, with my support, we won’t enforce a potential mandate – any more than the county would – as a city of kindness we should call upon our residents to be considerate of others within our community and beyond. Yes, we should support the power of choice, and we should all choose kindness, wherever and however possible.”

Many residents addressed the council, and the vast majority denounced the possible return of masking requirements. On several occasions, council members asked the audience to refrain from booing or cheering.

“From what I understand and the data that has been presented to us, we are now entering a different phase [of the pandemic], and we need to start looking at this more like the flu, as opposed to a pandemic,” Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian said.

She said she is a “strong believer” in municipalities not implementing policies that they do not plan to enforce.

“I think that’s pointless, and to me, that’s bad governing,” Nazarian added.

Many speakers expressed concern about children being forced to wear masks at Beverly Hills schools when classes resume in August. However, the City Council cannot dictate whether the Beverly Hills Unified School District abides by any county requirement.

“[Children] are not as vulnerable,” Nazarian said. “They do not have as severe consequences from the virus. I feel that our children have already suffered enough with having masks placed on them for such a long duration.”

Councilman Lester Friedman said he believes that any enforcement of a possible mask requirement should be handled by the county.

“If the county institutes requirements, then I think it’s their job to provide the enforcement,” he said, adding that he is concerned that Beverly Hills businesses could be targeted as a result of the council’s determination.

Vice Mayor Julian Gold agreed that any enforcement of a mask requirement should be the county’s obligation.

“I think it’s bad for our businesses,” he said. “I think we have better uses of our money and, at the end of the day, even if we wanted to do it, I think we’ve proven that enforcement is impossible and it’s unreasonable for us to start.”

Mayor Lili Bosse said she believed that the community needed to hear that if a requirement is imposed, the city would not be using its resources to enforce it.

“I believe in the power of choice,” she added.

In a statement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District, said the council’s action will make it more difficult for residents to “keep themselves safe” if another mask mandate is approved.

“COVID continues to be a leading cause of death in L.A. County, and more cases mean more people will develop long COVID, which affects nearly 20% of adults who have had COVID,” she said. “Masks are a simple and proven safety measure. Counties with a mask mandate saw case rates 35% lower than those without one. Regardless of whether Beverly Hills will use city resources to enforce a mask mandate, I hope all of my constituents will remember how important it is to mask up, not only to protect ourselves but those people who have served us at great personal risk throughout the pandemic at medical facilities, pharmacies and supermarkets.”

Several municipalities, including the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, have also reportedly voted not to enforce a mask mandate, if implemented.

Health department officials stressed that COVID-19 continues to significantly impact L.A. County.

“The department of public health thanks the city of Beverly Hills for the support and assistance it has provided to protect the health of the public during this COVID-19 pandemic,” health officials said in a statement. “If the universal indoor mask requirement does return, public health will continue to inform local officials of the current status of COVID-19 and the safety recommendations and requirements in Los Angeles County, as COVID-19 continues to be a leading cause of death in the county. This year, COVID-19 alone has claimed more than 4,000 lives in Los Angeles County, higher than the six-month average total of deaths from drug overdoses, influenza (during a pre-pandemic year) and motor vehicle accidents combined.”