New council installed in Beverly Hills

On July 12, Beverly Hills installed three council members, one of whom was sworn in for the first time.

“As I begin this journey, I will be listening and learning and ready to work tirelessly to find solutions to challenges that come our way,” newly-elected Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian said.

Nazarian was sworn in with Councilmen Lester Friedman and John Mirisch, who were re-elected to their second and fourth terms, respectively. Mirisch’s fourth term will likely be both his last and the last fourth term for any Beverly Hills council member. A term limit initiative passed by a large margin in the June 7 election that will limit future council members and city treasurers to three terms.

“Despite a term-limit ballot measure targeted at me that passed with the support of over 81% of Beverly Hills voters, I was elected to an unprecedented fourth term on the council by over 29% of the voters,” Mirisch said. “And I remain committed to trying to represent 100% of the voters and 100% of our residents.”

Friedman highlighted the importance of his position as a public official.

“I believe that public service is the act of achieving goals that are best for the entire community,” Friedman said. “While not everyone is happy with every decision made, serving on City Council requires a person whose values align with the overall best interests of the community. That is my guiding principle as a member of the Beverly Hills City Council.”

The installation ceremony also included the swearing in of returning city treasurer, Howard S. Fisher.

“I’ve been practicing raising my arm for days,” Fisher quipped before taking his oath of office.

After one term as a council member, which also included a stint as mayor of the city from 2021-22, Robert Wunderlich officially ended his tenure at the ceremony. Placing fourth in the contentious council race, his closing speech raised questions about the city’s future.

Wunderlich said that certain issues “need a champion,” and his absence from the council might lead to holes in pressing public concerns like climate change, reliable water, renters’ rights and mobility. During his tenure, Wunderlich was a vocal proponent of bike and walking paths.

“[We need to make] it possible and safe for people who choose not to use cars,” Wunderlich said.

He also advocated for making the city accessible to younger families, and he asked that the new council not be resistant to change.

“The secret to happiness is to feel good about yourself. I like how I have conducted myself,” Wunderlich said, adding that through various careers, his life has been “a series of reinventions.”

“On to the next transition,” Wunderlich concluded.

His colleagues each took time to praise his contributions to the city, with Mirisch adding that he would continue to reach out to Wunderlich for guidance on issues.

“I hope when I call you, you will pick up,” Mirisch said.

“You have made our city a better place,” Mayor Lili Bosse said before giving Wunderlich a certificate, a plaque and the key to the city.

His replacement, Nazarian, also highlighted Wunderlich in her speech.

“I would also like to thank Councilmember Bob Wunderlich for his years of service and wish him the very best. Bob, you are a class act, and our city is better because of you,” she said.

Nazarian, who is the first Iranian American woman to serve on the council, previewed goals for her tenure.

“Those that know me well know that I take a balanced and measured approach to find solutions. It is about doing what is right – helping those in need and having integrity, honesty and accountability. I am confident that I, along with my fellow council members, will provide leadership, transparency and think outside the box, always doing what is best for this city, its residents and businesses,” Nazarian said.

Friedman said that his first term was marked by unprecedented upheaval throughout the world, and praised the city’s ability to persevere.

The challenges of the past five years have been unparalleled in history, he said.

“As a council we were unified in our approach to the financial and safety plan we instituted,” Friedman said. “The city of Beverly Hills is well positioned for the future, and I am pleased that I will be a part of moving our city forward in the next four years.”

Mirisch laid out specific goals, including public safety, fighting back against “attacks from Sacramento politicians” and working to strengthen the city’s school system, small businesses, transportation and mobility. He also positioned the entertainment industry, seniors, arts and culture, and addressing antisemitism and racism.

“I’m the only council member who lives south of Santa Monica, and I’m still the only registered Republican council member,” Mirisch said. “Despite my disagreement with the national GOP on a raft of issues, I believe – now more than ever – that a one-party state is inherently bad for democracy and remain committed to do what I can to ensure that we have two parties whose members can respect all of our residents and citizens and who can employ common-sense in crafting policy for the good of the entire community, not just a few special interests.”

He closed with an impression of James Stewart from the film, “Destry Rides Again” (1939).

“Oh, I think I’ll stick around. Y’know, I had a friend once, used to collect postage stamps. He always said the one good thing about a postage stamp: It always sticks to one thing till it get there, y’know? I’m sorta like that too,” Mirisch quoted.

