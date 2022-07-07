Museum explores stories of Holocaust granddaughters

Holocaust Museum L.A. will present “Granddaughters of the Holocaust,” an in-person conver­sation with the grandchildren of both survivors and Nazis, on Sunday, July 10, at 4 p.m.

Beth Kean, Holocaust Museum L.A. CEO and granddaughter of survivors, will discuss lessons of the Holocaust in conversation with Dr. Franziska Frank. Frank is the daughter of Niklas Frank and the granddaughter of Hans Frank, Hitler’s governor general of occupied Poland who was sen­tenced to death at the Nuremberg trials after the war. Franziska works as a freelance trainer, keynote speaker and is an author in three languages: German, English and Russian.

The discussion will be moder­ated by Jordanna Gessler, a granddaughter of survivors and the museum’s vice president of education and exhibits. For information and to RSVP, visit holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/granddaughters-of-the-holocaust.