Missing WeHo woman found safe, reunited with family

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department has announced that a 26-year-old woman who was reported miss­ing by her family in West Hollywood on July 7 was found safe on July 9.

Friends of the missing woman, Anna Nadya Pushkin, posted mes­sages on social media last week­end asking for help finding her, and the sheriff’s department issued a bulletin to media outlets. Det. Tamar Abraham, with the sheriff’s department’s Missing Person Unit, confirmed Pushkin was safe but declined to provide details about her disappearance or where she was found.

“She was located and the fami­ly is with her,” Abraham said. “All I can say about it is she took off for a while but is now with her family and everything is fine.”

Capt. Bill Moulder, with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that Pushkin’s family reported her missing at the station on July 7, and the case was forwarded to the Missing Person Unit for investigation. The family told deputies that Pushkin, a grad­uate student at USC, was last seen leaving her residence in the 1000 block of North Stanley Avenue in West Hollywood, he added.