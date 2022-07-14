Join Theatre West for “Men, Money and Madness,” a cabaret show running from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The show is packed with tunes from the Great American Songbook and music by modern European composers. Singer and actor Tessa Bell returns to the radical roots of cabaret, moving away from sentimental love songs and confronting and commenting on the world as it is today with humor and compassion. Advance tickets are $35; $40 at the door. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.