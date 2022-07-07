Meeting outlines La Cienega project

The South Carthay Neighborhood Association invites the community to a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. for a proposed development at 1056 S. La Cienega Blvd.

The 28-story project would include 290 units of housing and 7,5000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Parking for 426 vehicles will be located above and below ground.

Developer Carmel Partners will present an overview of the project, and participants can provide input.

To participate in the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82450193689?pwd=MFAvckluNVg4OCtPYjVpYnBBc Et6Zz09 and use the meeting ID: 824 5019 3689 and passcode: 432605. To listen by phone, call (669)900-6833.