Lotus Festival makes grand return to Echo Park Lake

The 41st Lotus Festival will return in-person to Echo Park Lake this year on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, from noon-9 p.m. The festival, which is held by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks and Los Angeles Lotus Festival Inc., will honor and showcase the people and culture of India.

The Lotus Festival originated in 1972 and is one of the city’s largest festivals. It promotes awareness and understanding of contributions by the Asian and Pacific Islander communities to Los Angeles.

“Each year, as the lotus flowers of Echo Park Lake reach full bloom, we welcome nearly 120,000 visitors to this signature city park in the 13th District,” said Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell. “This year, we celebrate the rich traditions of India and take time to soak in the rich diversity of Asian arts and culture here in Los Angeles.”

Admission is free. Food, craft items, clothing and other merchandise are available for purchase. The opening ceremony commences at noon on July 9. Echo Park Lake is located at 751 Echo Park Ave. For information, visit laparks.org/lotusfestival.