LA Phil performs ‘West Side Story’ at the Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association presents “West Side Story (2021) In Concert” on Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. The production is part of the Music of Leonard Bernstein series for the 2022 summer season.

Music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil will bring to life the score of Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the legendary musical. Directed by Academy Award®-winner Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. Dudamel – who conducted Bernstein’s music for the 2021 adaptation of the film – leads the LA Phil in a performance of the score from the musical by Arthur Laurents, Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins. The film will be projected on the Hollywood Bowl’s big screens.

Additional concerts featuring Dudamel and the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl include “The Valkyries” on July 17, Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet on July 20–21, Beethoven’s “Fifths” on July 26, and “Carmina Burana” with Dudamel on July 28.

The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2302 N. Highland Ave. For infor­mation, visit hollywoodbowl.com.