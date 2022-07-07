Korea Arts Foundation announces award winners

The Korea Arts Foundation of America (KAFA) announced June 22 the 2022 KAFA Award recipi­ent, kate-hers RHEE. The jurors for the 2022 awards cycle are Helen Molesworth, writer and curator, Virginia Moon, Associate Curator of Korean Art, Los Angeles Contemporary Museum of Art, and Rebecca Rowley, asso­ciate curator, Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

KAFA selects one artist bienni­ally for a $20,000 award. The pur­pose of the award is to facilitate creative endeavors, to enhance, encourage and nurture artistic accomplishments and to acknowl­edge the presence of outstanding Korean-American artists. In 2023, kate-hers RHEE will have an exhi­bition of her work at the Korean Cultural Center gallery in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, organized by KAFA.

kate-hers RHEE joins a formida­ble cohort of past-awardees including Do-Ho Suh, Byron Kim, Sookjin Jo, Yunhee Min, Won Ju Lim, Young Joon Kwak and Jennifer Moon.

Over the years, KAFA has had numerous respected art critics and curators serve as jurors, including Bennett Simpson, MOCA, Christine Y. Kim, Tate Modern, Leah Ollman, Susanne Muchnic, David Pagel, Carol S. Elliel, LACMA, Eungie Joo, SF MOMA, Anne Goldstein, Peter Frank, Alma Ruiz, Anne Ellegood, ICALA and Lanka Tattersall, MoMA.

For a complete list of awardees KAFA has supported, past jurors and board of directors, visit kafa.us. An awards press confer­ence will be held on July 22 at 11 a.m. at the Korean Cultural Center, located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd.

