Piano Spheres welcomes jazz composer, pianist and producer Jamael Dean for a performance on Saturday, July 23, at 8 p.m. in Thayer Hall at the Colburn School. The concert is part of Piano Sphere’s 2022 Summer Jazz Series. Dean is a jazz prodigy who has collaborated and performed with Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Carlos Nino. Tickets are $25, $10 for students. 200 S. Grand Ave. pianospheres.org.