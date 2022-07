Enjoy Jazz at LACMA with a performance by Bruns & Baché on Friday, July 29, from 6-8 p.m. on the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. Bruns & Baché is a nine-piece jazz-pop band featuring top session players from Los Angeles. Catchy melodies, virtuosic solos, driving energy, powerful lead vocals, tight horns and soulful backing vocals create a vintage sound. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.