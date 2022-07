The Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolls into Los Angeles on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for an epic fan event at the company’s headquarters in El Segundo. Automotive enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy meet and greet sessions with designers, die-cast displays and collections, photo opportunities, activities, merchandise and food trucks. 2031 E. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. hotwheels.com/legends.