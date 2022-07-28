Holocaust survivor talk

-
Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding a virtual survivor talk with Gitta Morris and Monika White on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m.-noon. Morris and White are twin sisters born in the Shanghai Jewish Ghetto. They lived there until they were 8 years old and immigrated to the United States in 1948. Admission is free but registration is required. holocaustmuseumla.org.
