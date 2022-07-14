Cinelounge is holding a special engagement of “Goodbye, Petrushka” running from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 21. The film stars Lizzie Kehoe, Thomas Vieljeux, Casey Landman, Bartek Szymanski, Cat Grey and Dhane Ross. Claire moves impulsively from New York City to Paris, where she works as a nanny for a family from hell, battles wacky French bureaucrats, embarrasses herself in front of her Parisian crush and navigates a toxic relationship. See schedule for showtimes. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, cineloungehollywood.com.