‘Giant’ screens on July 8 and 9 at Fine Arts Theatre

Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills, the classic movie theater built in 1937 now celebrating its 85th Anniversary, will present a two-day premiere of the newly 4K digital restoration of George Stevens’ 1956 classic film, “Giant,” starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean on July 8-9 at both 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Advance tickets purchases are recommended.

The 8 p.m. screening on Friday, July 8, will include with a 30-minute, pre-film panel discussion about the restoration of the film “Giant” moderated by Randy Haberkamp, senior vice president of restoration for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills is located at 8556 Wilshire Blvd. Tickets are available at fineartstheatrebh.com.