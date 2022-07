Michael Quinn’s “Get It Together” runs from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Zephyr Theatre. The play stars Joseph Basquill as Harold and Hadley Durkee as Mary in a story about fleeting connection and a romance that spans just two nights in two years. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $25. 7456 Melrose Ave. eventbrite.com/e/get-it-together-a-new-play-tickets-294111604727.