Veteran Hollywood publicist Dan Harary has released “Flirting With Fame: A Hollywood Publicist Recalls 50 Years of Celebrity Close Encounters” and is signing copies on Saturday, July 9, at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at The Grove; Saturday, July 16, at 5 p.m. at SideShow Books; Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at Chevalier’s Books; and Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at Book Soup in West Hollywood. In “Flirting With Fame,” Harary cites hundreds of stories about his 50 years of interactions with well-known celebrities from film, TV, rock and pop music, politics and pop culture. Barnes & Noble at The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive; SideShow Books, 1639 La Cienega Blvd.; Chevalier’s Books, 133 N. Larchmont Blvd.; Book Soup, 8818 W. Sunset Blvd. danhararyauthor.com.