Films detail divergent Holocaust experiences

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles presents the “Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series: Documentary Films,” a virtual series of three curated films and discussions, beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m.

Upon registration, participants will receive a link to watch the films in advance and then join via Zoom meeting for live discussions with award-winning journalist, author and film historian Tom Teicholz and guests specific to each film.

The series kicks off with “Speer Goes to Hollywood” (2020), a cautionary tale about high-ranking Nazi Albert Speer’s 1971 attempt to whitewash his past with a Hollywood adaptation of his bestselling wartime memoir, “Inside the Third Reich.” The film received multiple awards including Best Documentary at the Israeli Academy Awards. The panel discussion will include Holocaust Museum Los Angeles board member Kelly Goldberg, one of the documentary’s producers, as well as Steve Ross, author and USC professor of history, and Marion and Myron Casden, director of the Casden Institute for the Study of the Jewish Role in American Life.

The Aug. 9 film, “Pizza in Auschwitz” (2008), is the story of Holocaust survivor Danny Chanoch, who endured captivity in five concentration camps, and finally convinced his reluctant children to retrace his journey. Panelists are to be announced.

On Aug. 16, the short film “One Survivor Remembers” (1995), Gerda Weissmann’s account of surviving the Holocaust, will be shown. Produced by HBO and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “One Survivor Remembers” won a Best Documentary Short Subject Oscar and an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Special and was selected in 2012 for inclusion in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. The West German film “Ihr Zent Frei” will also be shown on Aug. 16. “Ihr Zent Frei,” which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject, highlights the accounts of five former U.S. servicemen and a survivor who share their personal stories of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps in 1945. A panel will include “One Survivor Remembers” director Kary Antholis and Holocaust scholar Michael Berenbaum.

The 2022 Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series is supported by the consulate general of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Rita and Leo Greenland Family Foundation and the Davidson-Hooker Fund.

For information and to register, visit holocaustmuseumla.org.