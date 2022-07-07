Fair offers valuable information for homeowners

The Greater Los Angeles Realtors and Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County are collaborating to offer a free Homeownership Fair from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on July 9 at the Neighborhood Housing Services offices on Wilshire Boulevard.

The event will cover everything someone needs to know to purchase a home in 2022 – from what is actually necessary to prepare for a mortgage pre-approval to how to access first-time homebuyer resources and what to expect when it comes time to make an offer.

Attendees will receive a keynote workshop and can attend breakout sessions throughout the fair that are tailored to their needs.

The event is free to all attendees. For information, visit nhslacounty.org/events/financial-fitness-english-wilshire.