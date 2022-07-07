Donate backpacks for students

California Credit Union has launched a school backpack drive to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partner­ship with the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club.

Through July 30, California Credit Union asks community members to make a difference in a student’s life by dropping off a backpack to any branch in Los Angeles County. For a list of California Credit Union locations, visit ccu.com/locations.

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary and middle school students. The credit union will fill the backpacks with school supplies for distribution to students in need through the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club.

“We’re asking our community to join with us in helping every stu­dent start the school year ready to learn and thrive. Many families in our community are challenged to provide new back-to-school back­packs, and together we can make a difference in a child’s life and acad­emic success,” California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell said. “Every backpack brought to one of our branches will be filled with school supplies and given to local students so they can begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed.”

For information, visit ccu.com/backpack-drive. The Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club serves families from disadvantaged com­munities and helps young people realize their full potential. For infor­mation, visit labgc.org.