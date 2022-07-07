Devonté Hyne, aka Blood Orange, joins forces with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a concert on Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. at The Ford. The performance is part of the Select Classical Works program and will feature new arrangements of Hyne’s piano concerto “Happenings” and his cello concerto “Origin,” for full orchestra. Hyne will be joined by author and contemporary classical pianist Adam Tendler. Paolo Bortolameolli coducts the LA Phil in the concert. Tickets start at $59. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com.