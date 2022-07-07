July 7, 2022

Culinary history

Join the Culinary Historians of Southern California for “Dickens’ Diet in Books and in Life” with Richard Foss on Saturday, July 9, at 10:30 am., via Zoom. Foss will examine how the Victorian diet changed during Dickens’ lifetime, and how it is presented in his books. Dickens’ work contains rhapsodic descriptions of good meals and disgusting details of bad ones. What foods did the Victorian English enjoy, and how were they different from the meals today? Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/culinary-program-richard-foss-on-dickens-diet-in-books-and-in-life-tickets-372361582517.





