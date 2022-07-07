County stresses vaccinations as COVID-19 cases increase

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19 as the number of cases increases during summer.

Children under the age of 18 continue to be significantly impacted by COVID-19. As of July 5, there have been 91,935 children under the age of 5 confirmed with COVID-19, as well 260,389 children ages 5 to 11 and 255,187 children ages 12 to 17 who have been infected with the virus.

While most children experience mild illness, there is no way to know in advance how children will be affected by COVID-19. Many children experienced serious illness and required hospitalization after becoming infected.

Vaccinations provide the best protection against severe illness and MIS-C. Parents are urged to get children vaccinated and ensure they have received boosters, if eligible.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available to children 6 months to 17 years. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses, given four to eight weeks apart for children 6 months to 17 years. Boosters for the Moderna vaccine are not currently recommended for children under 17. The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years requires three doses, with three to eight weeks in between the first and second dose, and at least eight weeks between the second and third doses. Boosters for the Pfizer vaccine (fourth shots) are currently not recommended for children ages 6 months to 4 years.

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 17 years requires two doses, with three to eight weeks in between the first and second dose. Boosters are recommended for this age group at least five months after the second dose.

For information on vaccination sites, visit vaccinatelacounty.com.