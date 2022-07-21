Conservation stressed during drought

The city of West Hollywood is asking residents and business owners to reduce water use in response to drought conditions.

All water customers – residential and commercial – are limited to two-day-a-week outdoor watering. West Hollywood residents and businesses are served by two water utility companies. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power serves most areas and Beverly Hills Water serves some areas on the west side of the city. Both utilities encourage customers to continue to use water efficiently.

LADWP customers are required to maintain a two-day-a-week watering schedule. Customers with addresses ending in odd numbers may water on Mondays and Fridays before 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Those with addresses ending in even numbers may water on Thursdays and Sundays before 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m. For information, visit ladwp.com/wateringdays.

Beverly Hills Water customers north of Santa Monica Boulevard may water on Monday and Friday before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Customers south of Santa Monica Boulevard may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Both LADWP and Beverly Hills Water prohibit watering from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., regardless of the day. Supplemental watering for trees is permitted.

For information, visit bhsaves.org, weho.org, bewaterwise.com, ladwp.com/waterconservation and beverlyhills.org.