City planning commission to hold virtual meeting on Seward project

The Hancock Park Homeowners Association is informing residents about a Los Angeles City Planning Commission hearing on Thursday, July 28, at 8:30 a.m. for a five-story project at 6101-6117 W. Melrose Ave., at Seward Street.

The developer is seeking to build an entertainment-oriented office building with outdoor decking. The plan will replace single story retail shops. The site is adjacent to single-family homes.

The project will require a change to the allowable building height, from 45 feet to 77 feet. The HPOA and Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council oppose the project.

The planning commission will accept public testimony before making a ruling. To participate in the meeting via Zoom, visit planning-lacity-org.zoom.us/j/88535336250, and enter meeting ID: 885 3533 6250 and passcode: 648084. To participate by phone, call (213)338-8477or (669)900-9128 and use the meeting ID 885 3533 6250 and press #, then press # again when prompted for participant ID. The meeting passcode is 648084.

Comments can also be emailed, including the case number CPC-2021-2908-ZC-HD-ZAD-WDI-SPR, ENV-2021-2909-MND, to david.woon@lacity.org.