Cinespia announces July film slate

Cinespia, the cinematic experi­ence presented by Amazon Studios, has announced its screening lineup for the month of July, all but one of which will be hosted at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“We’re excited to announce the rest of our films for the month of July,” Cinespia founder John Wyatt said. “It’s definitely a stacked line­up of amazing classics everyone will love.”

“Almost Famous” will screen on July 9, followed by “Showgirls” on July 16, “Jackie Brown” on July 23 and “The Birds” on July 30. Additionally, Cinespia will host “Pretty in Pink” on July 22 at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Welcoming up to 4,000 movie­goers per night, guests are invited to bring their own blankets, food and drinks (including beer and wine), before settling in under the stars for a classic (and sometimes campy) cinematic experience. The magic of Hollywood’s most memorable moments is heightened by the roar of the crowd and movies on the big screen. Every screening also fea­tures world class DJ talent to keep the crowd buzzing before and after the main event.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit cinespia.org. Hollywood Forever Cemetery is located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles State Historic Park is located at 1245 N. Spring St.