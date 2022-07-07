Chomping for ‘Zoo Friday Nights’

The Los Angeles Zoo invites Angelenos to enjoy rare after-hours access of the zoo four Friday evenings in July.

As the sun goes down, the zoo will come alive with musical per­formances, a family dance party and games, treats and full bars. Guests will have the opportunity to roam the entire grounds to experi­ence zoo life at dusk.

The events will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. July 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Special musical guests will be DJ Johnny Hawkes (July 8), Pulp Vixen (July 15), Wayne Vaughn presents Three Generations of Groove, featuring Wanda of The Emotions and The Fam (July 22) and The Brobots (July 29).

The cost is $25 per adult (18+), $20 per child (2–17) and $15 for members. Carousel rides, food and beverages will be available for pur­chase onsite. For information, visit lazoo.org/zoofridaynights.