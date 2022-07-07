Calls grow louder for St. Vincent to reopen

Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, introduced a resolution on July 1 calling on the state of California to assist city efforts to reopen St. Vincent Medical Center as an acute care facility for people experiencing homelessness. The facility is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and has been vacant for two years, despite the region’s homelessness crisis, O’Farrell said.

“The calls to reopen the vacant St. Vincent Medical Center are getting louder, and rightfully so,” O’Farrell added. “Every day this facility sits empty is a wasted opportunity to help the most vulnerable among us. We need partnership from all levels of government, as well as Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a multi-billionaire, to step up to the plate and reopen St. Vincent Medical Center as an acute care facility for people experiencing homelessness. It is unacceptable that this facility remains empty and unused in the face of our crisis.”

O’Farrell’s resolution was seconded by Council President Nury Martinez, 6th District, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon, 14th District, and Paul Krekorian, 2nd District. If approved by the full City Council, it will affirm the city’s position to support legislation or administrative action to study and fund state acquisition or lease, including necessary improvements, to reopen St. Vincent Medical Center as an acute care facility for people experiencing homelessness. O’Farrell plans to travel to Sacramento later this summer to seek additional resources for Los Angeles, including the homelessness crisis.

“It’s devastating that we have people living on our city’s streets experiencing mental health crises and struggling with drug addiction,” Martinez said. “No one should have to suffer alone and in such unsafe, unsheltered conditions. If there is a facility available where they can receive assistance, we need the state to act fast so we can provide these Angelenos with the care they desperately need.”

St. Vincent Medical Center, which was bought by Dr. Soon-Shiong in April 2020, has been mostly closed for over two years, except for a period in 2020 when it was reopened as a hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. Despite repeated efforts from O’Farrell and others to work with Soon-Shiong to open the site, calls have not been answered, the councilman said. Soon-Shiong, who owns the Los Angeles Times and heads the global health firm NantWorks, said in a June 14 article published in the Times that medical care and health care are important issues in addressing homelessness and he looked forward to discussing the issue in-depth with members of the City Council. O’Farrell said he tried to reach out again to Soon-Shiong after the article was published but has not received a reply.

“Since Dr. Soon-Shiong’s public remarks saying he is open to discussing St. Vincent with ‘members of the City Council,’ my team and I have not heard back from him to set up a time to meet,” O’Farrell said. “Each and every day this facility sits empty is a wasted opportunity to care and provide for the most vulnerable among us. There are hundreds of people out on the streets right now who, instead of living in filth and squalor, could be under a roof, receiving the help they need. Let’s reopen this hospital now.”

The recent efforts came after the Los Angeles City Council approved two O’Farrell motions in 2020 calling on the city to explore options for potentially purchasing the facility and using it to address the homelessness crisis, and to explore the possibility of working with Soon-Shiong to reopen the facility. He also sent a letter to Soon-Shiong in June 2021 asking for a meeting.

More than 600 people have signed a public petition at bit.ly/openstvincent urging Soon-Shiong to make use of the shuttered facility to address the homelessness crises.