BroadStage holds two fun and eclectic shows in July

BroadStage will present two the­atre companies for Summer 2022.

The Indian Ink Theatre Company production of “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party” will perform from July 8-24, and the Los Angeles premiere of Acrobuf-fos’ acclaimed “Air Play” will run from July 21-31.

A circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal land of air, “Air Play” transforms ordinary objects into uncommon beau­ty. It is a visual poem, using no words, and brings to life the air we breathe.

Great for ages 5 to 105, Acrobuffos creates beauty and inspires laughter across cultures and continents. Here umbrel­las fly, fabrics soar over the audi­ence, balloons swallow people and snow swirls, filling the stage. With stunning images and gales of laughter, “Air Play” bounces on the edge of defini­tion: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theater.

“At Mrs. Krishnan’s Party” the audience is invited to step into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan’s convenience store where garlands decorate the ceil­ing, music flows and Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party like no other. Food simmers on the stove (which the audience can enjoy in the show’s finale), laughter abounds and strangers become friends in this joyous cel­ebration of life. As the actors juggle music, guests, dancing and cooking, the audience becomes involved in an unfold­ing drama where no two nights are the same.

Tickets for both shows are available at broadstage.org or (310)434-3200. BroadStage is located at 1310 Eleventh St., Santa Monica.