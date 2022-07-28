BOLD cools the dog days of summer

BOLD Summer, a program to support local businesses, has returned to Beverly Hills after being limited during the pandemic, and organizers are optimistic that the initiative will be successful in spite of the possibility of indoor mask requirements returning.

The program is presented by the city of Beverly Hills, the Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau, the Rodeo Drive Committee and the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce. Events began in June, but additional programming was unveiled this week.

“Summer is going to be a lot of fun,” chamber president and CEO Todd Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of people coming out. There’s some great entertainment. There’s something planned every [day].”

On July 25, the Rodeo Drive Committee’s BOLD Summer red carpet experience began, with the committee offering three social media installations in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Rodeo Drive from noon to 7 p.m. every day.

One of the installations allows participants to have a photo taken of their pets on the red carpet, and people were lined up to partake in the fun before the installation opened, Rodeo Drive Committee president Kathy Gohari said.

“There was a line outside that consisted of the most gorgeous, well-manicured dogs I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said, adding that approximately 350 people and their pets visited the installation that day. “That’s kind of impressive for the first day, right?”

BOLD Summer’s offerings are numerous. From July 29 to Sept. 6, Louis Vuitton will present “200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION,” a celebration of the fashion house’s 200th anniversary.

Beginning July 30, the Golden Girls Kitchen Pop-Up Restaurant, an ode to the TV show from the 1980s, will begin operating at 369 N. Bedford Drive.

In addition, organizers will host Concerts on Canon at 6 p.m. every Thursday and a city of Beverly Hills art tour on Aug. 7. The chamber will host BOLD Bites BOLD Sounds in collaboration with the Concerts on Canon series. Organizers will pair the concerts with offerings from local restaurants.

“[The turnout has] been pretty good,” Johnson said. “It’s packed. People bring blankets and sit down and picnic and eat at the restaurants around there. The music is really good.”

He said some chamber members have been enthusiastic in their participation, and that organizers have created a QR code that guides participants to local businesses. Johnson said the county’s consideration of an indoor mask mandate is a “little hiccup,” although many of BOLD Summer’s offerings are outdoors. He said COVID-19 lingering in Southern California has mostly impacted international travel.

“I don’t think we’re as busy as we normally are,” Johnson said. “We are much better than we were the last three years, and our restaurants are steady and energetic and doing well. For the most part, I think retailers are doing OK. It’s just that we don’t have that huge international travel that we’re accustomed to.”

Gohari said the committee is “strongly” recommending that attendees wear masks while indoors, but it will not make it mandatory “at this point.” She is optimistic that BOLD Summer will be a hit.

“I think everybody – even the people who are coming into our city or visiting our city – are looking for optimism,” Gohari said. “I think everyone is making sure that their glasses are half-full and not half-empty in any way possible. We are just going to facilitate and enforce that same message. Business seems to be thriving. Tourism seems to be thriving.”

Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau CEO Julie Wagner agreed.

“People are traveling, but we have not reached pre-pandemic levels yet,” Wagner said.

She said the city of Beverly Hills has a lot to offer in general, and BOLD Summer helps solidify the city as a destination, even though the county’s consideration of a mask mandate has made things a “little hectic.”

“So far, everybody’s excited,” Wagner added. “Considering where we’ve been in the last few years, there is a ton of activity going on in the city and a lot to promote. So, that’s really exciting.”

For information and a full list of events, visit beverlyhills.org/boldsummerbh.