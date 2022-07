Classical music fans won’t want to miss the LA Phil’s “Beethoven’s Fifths” concert on Tuesday, July 26, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. Pianist Seong-Jin Cho will give a solo performance of Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor,” and Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the orchestra in a performance of the iconic opening of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. Tickets start at $18. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.