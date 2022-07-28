Beats & Brunch at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

If you’re looking for a beach vacation but don’t want to fly or travel far, look no further than the Loews Santa Monica Hotel. Recently, I dined at their Blue Streak restaurant during their Sunday Beats and Brunch. Offered every Sunday through Labor Day, Beats and Brunch gives you a lively, family-friendly beach vacation vibe.

The lobby of the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel has larger-than-life skateboards hanging down from a soaring glass ceiling. This whimsical art reflects the outdoor scene around and beyond the hotel.

We entered the Blue Streak restaurant and were seated at an outdoor dining table near the pool deck. A hip hopping DJ spun lively hits throughout the brunch.

Even though the sun hadn’t yet burned away the morning fog, nearly every lounge chair on the pool deck was occupied with hotel guests in bathing suits relaxing and waiting for the sun to come out. Others were sipping frosé and soaking in the warm whirlpool taking in the views. Throughout the day, hotel staff offers guests complimentary treats such as frozen grapes, popsicles, chilled towels and sunscreen.

Beyond the $35 bottomless mimosas on the brunch menu is an expansive bar menu, featuring seasonal shaken and stirred cocktails and an extensive wine list with varietals from California and France, Spain and New Zealand.

Just a few steps from the dining terrace are oceanfront fire-pits for hotel guests. The area overlooks the Promenade, Santa Monica Pier and Pacific Ocean. Not only is it popular during the day, but at Golden Hour from 5-6 p.m., when select small plates and beverages half off the dinner menu. Later it becomes a gathering spot for guests roasting s’mores.

We started with guacamole, salsa and chips and two pressed juices by Little West. I chose to go green and ordered The Clover made with kale, cucumber, celery, spinach, pear, cilantro and mint. My husband’s ginger tasting Gingersnap juice was made with pressed Fuji and green apple, ginger and lemon.

With my toes tapping to one of my favorite tunes, I selected an egg white frittata that arrived with a mound of lightly dressed arugula on top. The frittata was made with chopped sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. Also on the menu was a favorite of mine – an avocado tartine on sourdough bread with an egg on top.

My husband’s grilled chicken sandwich had that most surprising and delicious tomato jam spread. Executive chef Chris O’Connell’s tomato jam is earthy and slightly sweet, that elevated the soft brioche bun, grilled chicken, arugula leaves and sliced tomatoes.

We finished with a delicious cherry crumble and scoop of vanilla ice cream that was another winner. It was more like an almond flavored tart with cherries.

Our server told us about a few events happening at the hotel this summer. The first sounds like a fun activity for families with children ages 6 and up – a Mermaid Academy every Saturday this summer through Labor Day. Starting at 9:50 a.m., kids can be fitted for mermaid tails and swim with resident mermaids in search for hidden pool treasures. Children must be proficient swimmers and be accompanied by an adult. Reservations can be made in advance via Resy.

Also on Saturdays, the hotel is offering Seaside Cinema on the 7th floor landing at 7 p.m. Guests can order beverages and enjoy snacks from a curated Movie and Munchies menu.

This summer the Loews Santa Monica Hotels offers a variety of enrichment experiences for the entire family. Blue Streak is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Weekend brunch is from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. They offer a daily Golden Hour from 5-6 p.m. Valet parking is available at the front of the hotel and is $13 when validated from the restaurant. $$-$$$. 1700 Ocean Ave., (310)458-6700.