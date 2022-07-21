Theatre West presents “18 Minutes of Fame: A Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus,” a show business memoir with songs running from Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24. Minkus has enjoyed a long career in show business. She has appeared on “The Merv Griffin Show,” “Love, American Style,” Tosh O,” “Getting On” and “The Tonight Show,” and her stage career includes “Funny Girl,” “The Education of Hyman Kaplan,” “Picon Pie” and “Don’t Leave It All to Your Children.” Minkus has also appeared in 11 feature films. Advance tickets are $35; $40 at the door. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.