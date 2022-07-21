Authorities search for man reported missing in WeHo

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on July 9 in West Hollywood.

Authorities said Joshua Andrew Chance, 30, was last seen around 11 p.m. on July 9 in the 1000 block of North Hayworth Avenue. A bulletin issued by the sheriff’s department stated there was concern over Chance’s well-being, but no further information was provided. He was described as Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and purple/pink hair. Chance has a tattoo of an Egyptian-style eye inside a triangle on his right foot, and a tattoo with the phrase “Live fast, die last” on his back near his left shoulder, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s department’s Missing Persons Bureau at (323)890-5500, or the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)855-8850.