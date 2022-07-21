Author talk

American Jewish University is holding “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: Daniel Silva Interviewed by Henry Winkler” on Sunday, July 24, at 5 p.m. in the Gindi Auditorium. Winkler will join bestselling author Silva for a discussion focusing on Silva’s new crime thriller, “Portrait of an Unknown Woman.” Restorer and Israeli spy Gabriel Allon embarks on a dangerous hunt across Europe for the secret behind the forgery of a 17th century masterpiece that has fooled experts and exchanged hands for millions of dollars. Tickets are $35. 15600 Mulholland Drive. eventbrite.com/e/portrait-of-an-unknown-woman-daniel-silva-interviewed-by-henry-winkler-tickets-355589767567.