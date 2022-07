Theatre West presents “As Always, Jimmy Stewart” on Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 10, at 3 p.m. Steve Nevil portrays Stewart. It’s Christmas 1994. Stewart’s beloved wife Gloria has recently died, and it’s his first Christmas without her. At 2 a.m., he can’t sleep, and as he putters around his house on Roxbury Drive, he begins to reminisce about his wonderful life. Advance tickets are $35, $40 at the door. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977. theatrewest.org.