Cadfabcreative is holding a solo exhibit by artist Moti Cohen titled “Human Habitat” running from Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 21. Cohen’s work is raw with plain outspokenness and a lack of surface complication that provides resonance and meaning while still maintaining intense visual stimulation. An opening reception will be held on Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. 6023 Washington Blvd. (310)876-1101, cadfabcreative.com.