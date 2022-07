Enjoy the art of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith in an exhibit running from Tuesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 31, at Santa Monica Place. Smith is a six-time Grammy winner, fine artist and philanthropist. Receptions will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and Sunday, July 31, from 1-4 p.m. 395 Santa Monica Place, Unit 166. (866)900-6699, roadshowcompany.com.