Art exhibit

The LA Art Box presents “The R.E.D. Art Show” running from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31. The exhibit marks the first official solo debut of Grammy-winning producer and emerging visual artist I AM Augie Ray. “The R.E.D. Art Show” is an immersive exhibition featuring 30 mixed-media works and an accompanying five-song EP exploring the notion of Raw Emotional Dissonance, or R.E.D., through the artist’s unique and boundary-pushing visual style. Gallery hours are from noon-6 p.m., and by appointment. An opening reception will be held on July 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. 8020 Melrose Ave. eventbrite.com/e/red-solo-exhibition-featuring-augie-ray-opening-night-the-la-artbox-tickets-363447761037.