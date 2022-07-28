Art exhibit

July 28, 2022

The LA Art Box presents “The R.E.D. Art Show” running from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31. The exhibit marks the first official solo debut of Grammy-winning producer and emerging visual artist I AM Augie Ray. “The R.E.D. Art Show” is an immersive exhibition featuring 30 mixed-media works and an accompanying five-song EP exploring the notion of Raw Emotional Dissonance, or R.E.D., through the artist’s unique and boundary-pushing visual style. Gallery hours are from noon-6 p.m., and by appointment. An opening reception will be held on July 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. 8020 Melrose Ave. eventbrite.com/e/red-solo-exhibition-featuring-augie-ray-opening-night-the-la-artbox-tickets-363447761037.





