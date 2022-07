The BroadStage and Indian Ink Theatre Company are holding the Los Angeles premiere of Acrobuffos’ “Air Play” from Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 31. A circus-style adventure about two siblings journeying through a surreal land of air, “Air Play” transforms ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. The visual poem uses no words, but brings to life the very air people breathe. Tickets start at $35. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. broadstage.org.