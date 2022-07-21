African art

Enjoy and exhibition walk-through with curator Carlee S. Forbes of the new exhibition “Particular Histories: Provenance Research in African Arts” on Sunday, July 24, from 1-2 p.m. at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. Provenance research (an investigation of an artwork’s past ownerships) traces the movement of an object through different cultural, economic and political contexts. “Particular Histories” presents five provenance case studies drawn from African material dating to the early 20th century that came to the Fowler Museum from the collection of Sir Henry Wellcome (1853–1936). Admission is free but reservations are required. 308 Charles E. Young Drive North. fowler.ucla.edu.