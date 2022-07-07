Academy adds 397 members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invi­tations to join the organization to 397 artists and executives who have dis­tinguished themselves by their contri­butions to theatrical motion pictures.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representa­tion, inclusion and equity remaining a priority. The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepre­sented ethnic/racial communities and 50% are from 53 countries and terri­tories outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar nomi­nees, including 15 winners, among the invitees.

Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2022. Among the invitees are Ariana DeBose, who won Best Supporting Actress in March for her role in “West Side Story,” Anya Taylor-Joy (“Last Night in Soho,” “The Northman”), singer/songwriter Billie Eilish and film critic Leonard Maltin.

For a full list of new members, visit aframe.oscars.org.